Video: Gary Clark Jr. Performs "When My Train Pulls In" at 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 — the CD and DVD/Blu-ray souvenir of Eric Clapton's latest star-studded charity concert, which took place in April at Madison Square Garden — will be released November 19.

Today GuitarWorld.com will be posting several performances from the DVD, including this stunning, 10-minute-long version of Gary Clark Jr.'s "When My Train Pulls In."

The song, from Clark's 2012 album, Blak and Blu, is one of three performances by the Austin guitarist on the CD and DVD.

The video and audio collection contains five hours of performances and includes 45 songs by Clapton, Jeff Beck, the Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer, Blake Mills, Keith Richards and more.