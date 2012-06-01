Video: Guitar Pee Urinal Turns You Into a Guitar Whiz

In an unexpected move, the people at Billboard magazine have installed several Guitar Pee urinals in bars and clubs in and near Sao Paolo, Brazil.

What's a "Guitar Pee urinal"? Basically, every time you (and/or your urine) hit one of the six strings in the urinal, you’re rewarded with a face-melting guitar lick.

Your "session" is even uploaded as an “MPEE3″ to the mobile version of the Guitar Pee site.

Check out the video below for more info.

And, of course, be sure to visit the Guitar Pee website.