Video: The 'Indestructible' Wah-Wah Pedal

We've just stumbled upon a newly posted YouTube video called "Indestructible wahwah CHALLENGE!!!"

It features four people from the Netherlands who do some pretty nasty things to an Electro-Harmonix Crying Tone wah-wah pedal -- yet the pedal survives time and time again.

They run it over with a car, throw it high in the air, etc. Of course, all these mean things make the pedal cry, but it's supposed to do that.

Says Larry DeMarco from Electro-Harmonix: "We knew the Crying Tone wah was rugged, but we never imagined it would be subjected to this … ."

