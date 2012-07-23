Video: Iron Maiden Singer Calls Fan "Wanker" for Texting During Show

Whether it's over-zealous fans holding up their camera phones for entire songs or that one guy who's got his head down texting the whole show, cell phones have become the bane of both performers and concert-goers alike.

And while most bands do their best to just ignore rude fans, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson had enough during the band's concert in Indianapolis, Indiana last week. In the video below, you can hear Dickinson call out a fan during the opening notes of "Wasted Years," proclaiming, "You've been texting for the last three fucking songs! You're a wanker!"

Check out the video below.

