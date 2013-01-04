Trending

Video: Jack White Performs "Love Interruption" on 'Austin City Limits'

Jack White is set to appear on the latest episode of the PBS music series Austin City Limits tomorrow, January 5. You can watch a preview clip of White performing "Love Interruption" from the show below.

Yesterday, we reported that White's debut solo album, Blunderbuss, had been named as the top-selling vinyl LP of 2012, selling just over 33,000 copies to oust The Beatles' Abbey Road from its perennial place atop the list.

Blunderbuss was ranked as No. 8 on Guitar World's list of the top 50 albums of 2012.