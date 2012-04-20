Video: Jack White Performs "Sixteen Saltines" and "Freedom at 21" on German TV

Jack White is heading back to the States next week, but for the time being, he's still tearing it up in Europe.

In fact, White performed "Sixteen Saltines" and "Freedom at 21" -- both off his upcoming solo album, Blunderbuss -- last night on a German TV show called Die Harald Schmidt Show.

He performed "Sixteen Saltines" with his all-female band and "Freedom at 21" with his all-dude band.

Check out the video below, which features both songs.

Blunderbuss will be out April 24 via Third Man/Columbia.