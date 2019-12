The legendary Joe Walsh has just posted a live clip featuring a performance of his new song, "Lucky That Way," from a recent show at the Troubador in West Hollywood, California. Watch below.

The track is taken from Joe's upcoming new solo album — and first in twenty years — Analog Man, which is due out June 5.

For the full scoop behind both Analog Man and the illustrious life and career of a true guitar legend, be sure to pick up the May issue of Guitar World in our online store.