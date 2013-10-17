Video: Justin Bieber "Covers" Guitar Solo from Metallica's "Fade to Black"

Although we wouldn't exactly call it a cover version, you still might enjoy seeing Justin Bieber using his voice to recreate Kirk Hammett's guitar solo from Metallica's "Fade to Black."

The 15-second clip shows the pop singer playing air guitar while singing the solo from the 1984 tune. Bieber is accompanied by his musical director, Dan Kanter.

It's not a huge secret that Bieber is a Metallica fan. He has named "Fade to Black" and "One" as his favorite tracks. "Those are my jams," he told GQ last year.

Anyway, enjoy!