A tad reminiscent of the "Big Four" jams, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett joined Anthrax on stage last night at the Warfield in San Francisco, California. You can check out some fan-filmed footage from the show below, and a photo of members of Slayer, Exodus, Anthrax and Metallica hanging out backstage to your left.

Anthrax are currently on tour in support of their new album, Worship Music, along with Testament and Death Angel.