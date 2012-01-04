Video: Kiss Give Update on New Album, 'Monster'

Kiss will be among the huge number of major rock acts to release new albums this year, and apparently the iconic rock band are a mere two days away from completing the album, at least according to a new video update from Paul Stanley.

The video, which can be seen below, was shot in the Nook, the studio of producer Greg Collins who Stanley credits with being "part of the reason this album sounds the way it does."

More importantly, Stanley says the album is only two days from completion, adding: "It is by far the best thing we've done in I don't know how long."

The album, which will be titled Monster, is tentatively due out in the spring.

Kiss's last studio release was Sonic Boom, which was released back in 2009.