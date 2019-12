Long before Mastodon was a band, it was a large, tusked land mammal that inhabited parts of Asia, Africa, Europe, North America and Central America during the Pleistocene era.

But don't just take our word for it. In this new video from Fuel, Mastodon's Troy Sanders takes a moment away from playing pummeling riffs to teach fans about the band's namesake, an animal Troy says is "even heavier than Zeppelin II.”

Mastodon are currently on the road with Opeth and Ghost.