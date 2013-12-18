Video: Megadeth Promote Fake Holiday Album, 'Thrashing Through the Snow: A Very Megadeth Christmas,' on 'Kimmel'

On Monday night's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Megadeth appeared in a sketch promoting their upcoming Christmas album, Thrashing Through the Snow: A Very Megadeth Christmas.

Don't worry, last-minute shoppers — it's not a real album!

Dave Mustaine, Chris Broderick & Co. were joined by singer-songwriter/actress Jenny Lewis, who accompanies the band on a metal version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." But we think you'll enjoy all the holiday classics on the (again: fake) album.

