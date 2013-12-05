Video: Mercyful Fate Guitarists Hank Shermann and Michael Denner Revisit Riffs from 1983's 'Melissa'

In honor of the 30th anniversary of their classic 1983 release, Melissa, Mercyful Fate guitarists Michael Denner and Hank Shermann recently got back together to play the riffs from every song on the album.

The Danish heavy metal band released the original album in the fall of 1983.

Here's the complete Melissa track listing: "Evil" | "Curse of the Pharaohs" | "Into the Coven" |" At the Sound of the Demon Bell" | "Black Funeral" | "Satan's Fall" | "Melissa."

