Video: Michael Angelo Batio Makes Cameo in Kia Commercial

Kia must be working on building up their rock cred, because just a few months after featuring Motley Crue in their Super Bowl ad, the car company featured none other than Michael Angelo Batio in a new Canadian ad for the Korean-based car company.

Check out Batio's cameo around 25 seconds into the video below.

And if that's not enough MAB for you, check out this exclusive video of a spectacular double-shred medley filmed last fall at Guitar World HQ.

You can pick up the Learn to Shred: Volume 2 DVD starring Michael Angelo Batio here.