Video: Motley Crue Bassist Nikki Sixx Jumps Into Crowd at Show to Confiscate Video Camera

This past weekend, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx pulled what can only be described as an "Axl Rose," diving into the audience at a show to confiscate a video camera from a fan.

Sixx was apparently pretty upset when he saw a fan filming the band's set at Maryland's Outlaw Jam, and after the band finished playing "Saints of Los Angeles," the bassist took matters into his own hands. You can watch the incident (and Axl's, for reference) below.

After the incident, drummer Tommy Lee proclaimed simply: "Taking care of fucking business!"