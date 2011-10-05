Video: Neutral Milk Hotel's Jeff Mangum Plays Occupy Wall Street

Okay. So Rahiohead playing to the crowds at the "Occupy Wall Street" protests turned out to be a hoax, but at least one musician thought it might be a good idea.

Late last night, reclusive former Neutral Milk Hotel frontman Jeff Mangum took to the streets to perform eight songs for the gathered crowds of protesters, with little to no notice. It was planned, however, as a LiveStream was set up for fans at home to take part in the surprise show.

You can check out footage from Mangum's performance below.

Watch live streaming video from globalrevolution at livestream.com