Video: Nine Inch Nails Post 'Self Destruct' Tour Documentary

Nine Inch Nails have posted a documentary about their Self Destruct tour, and you can check it out on the Vimeo player below.

The 75-minute film chronicles the band's tour from 1994 to 1996 and features appearances from David Bowie and Marilyn Manson. The footage was originally only available on 1997's Closure video.

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor recently announced that NIN are alive and kicking in 2013. Tours are planned for this summer and fall. The new lineup includes Reznor, Eric Avery of Jane's Addiction, Adrian Belew of King Crimson and Josh Eustis of Telefon Tel Aviv, as well as previous NIN collaborators Alessandro Cortini and Ilan Rubin.

"I was working with Adrian Belew on some musical ideas, which led to some discussion on performing, which led to some beard-scratching, which (many steps later) led to the decision to re-think the idea of what Nine Inch Nails could be, and the idea of playing a show," Reznor said. "Calls were made to some friends, lots of new ideas were discussed, and a show was booked - which led to another, which somehow led to a lot of shows.

"The band is reinventing itself from scratch and will be comprised of Eric Avery, Adrian Belew, Alessandro Cortini, Josh Eustis, Ilan Rubin, and me. The first shows will begin this summer, followed by a full-on arena tour of the US this fall, and lots of other dates worldwide to follow through 2014."

Nine Inch Nails: "Closure" part one: Self Destruct (1997) from Nine Inch Nails on Vimeo.