Video: Opeth Cover Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive"

... kind of. It's not quite a full cover, but it's certainly enough to prove entertaining. Apparently Opeth broke out a few bars of the Bon Jovi classic "Wanted Dear or Alive" during a recent show in Orlando. You can check out fan-filmed footage below.

Opeth are currently on tour in support of their new album, Heritage, which moved over 19,000 units in its first week to land at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Just a reminder that you can enter to win a signed copy of Heritage right here, and check out our recent interview with Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt here.