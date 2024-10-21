“No-one’s seen me with a Tele before. I wouldn’t normally be caught dead with one – I think they’re ugly”: Mikael Åkerfeldt explains why a Fender Telecaster was the only guitar he used on Opeth’s new album
Åkerfeldt had secretly used a Tele when he recorded the soundtrack to Netflix's 2022 miniseries Clark, but never wielded one with Opeth before recording The Last Will and Testament
Opeth visionary and Swedish prog-metal legend Mikael Åkerfeldt has been seen with various guitars throughout his 30-plus-year career.
From PRS models to Les Pauls, SGs, Flying Vs, Strats, and yes, even a B.C. Rich Mockingbird, Åkerfeldt's sizeable collection has so far excluded one staple model: the Telecaster. However, this all changed with Opeth's upcoming album, The Last Will and Testament, where Åkerfeldt used only one guitar for the entire recording.
“All my parts were recorded using a Telecaster Custom from the ’90s, with a humbucker in the neck and single-coil in the bridge,” Åkerfeldt reveals in the final issue of Total Guitar.
“No-one’s seen me with a Tele before. I wouldn’t normally be caught dead with one because I think they’re fucking ugly! But that’s the only guitar I used. It doesn’t hum when you raise the gain.”
The guitarist explains that he actually used this same Tele when recording the original score for the 2022 Swedish Netflix series Clark, directed by Jonas Åkerlund – known for his work on Queens of the Stone Age, Blondie, Lady Gaga, Lenny Kravitz, and Ozzy Osbourne music videos. However, this is the first time he’s ever used the Fender solidbody on any Opeth material.
“I love the feel of that Tele; it’s so comfortable I didn’t feel the need to bring anything else. I also knew if it didn’t work, Fredrik [Åkesson, fellow guitarist] would have a bunch of shit for me to try.”
Another secret weapon came in the form of a beat-up '60s Marshall cabinet, which Åkerfeldt quips has “probably never been serviced”.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I asked the Rockfield Studios owner if one of my favorite English prog bands, Spring, used that cab on the one album they recorded. And he said they definitely did. It sounded fuckin’ awesome.”
According to the Opeth founder, it “looked like somebody had taken a dump on it”, but the tone was unparalleled and played a pivotal role in shaping the prog behemoths' 14th studio album.
The Last Will and Testament is released on 22 November 2024 through Reigning Phoenix Music.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
“Daron’s the guitarist, I’m the vocalist, and yet he was using my Strat… Then somebody stole it after breaking our car window”: Serj Tankian reflects on his guitar journey with System of a Down, Tony Iommi, Buckethead and beyond
“Warning: Orianthi’s guitar solo may cause spontaneous dancing, screaming, and chills”: Orianthi showcases her latest PRS custom build as she soundtracks the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with two rock classics