“No-one’s seen me with a Tele before. I wouldn’t normally be caught dead with one – I think they’re ugly”: Mikael Åkerfeldt explains why a Fender Telecaster was the only guitar he used on Opeth’s new album

Åkerfeldt had secretly used a Tele when he recorded the soundtrack to Netflix's 2022 miniseries Clark, but never wielded one with Opeth before recording The Last Will and Testament

Mikael Åkerfeldt of Opeth performs at Bloodstock Festival 2024 at Catton Hall on August 9, 2024 in Burton Upon Trent, England
(Image credit: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images)

Opeth visionary and Swedish prog-metal legend Mikael Åkerfeldt has been seen with various guitars throughout his 30-plus-year career.

From PRS models to Les Pauls, SGs, Flying Vs, Strats, and yes, even a B.C. Rich Mockingbird, Åkerfeldt's sizeable collection has so far excluded one staple model: the Telecaster. However, this all changed with Opeth's upcoming album, The Last Will and Testament, where Åkerfeldt used only one guitar for the entire recording.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.