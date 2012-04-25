Video: Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt Talks Record Collecting

This past Saturday was Record Store Day, a "holiday" in which music fans are encouraged to forego the big-box retailers in favor of their locally owned record shops.

While on tour with Mastodon as part of the Heritage/Hunter tour (review and photo gallery here), Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt took some time to not only do some record shopping, but sit down and chat about his extensive collection, as well as his love for '70s prog.

To find out the most Akerfeldt has ever paid for a record — as well as get the answer to a burning Genesis question — check out the video below.

Akerfeldt and Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson will release the debut album from their new band Storm Corrosion on May 8 via Roadrunner Records. You can listen to the first single, "Drag Ropes," here.