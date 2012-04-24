Video: Paul McCartney Posts Trailer for Deluxe Reissue of 'Ram' Album

Hear Music has posted a 2.5-minute trailer for the deluxe reissue of Paul McCartney's Ram album, which will be released May 22 in the US.

Ram, which is officially credited to Paul & Linda McCartney, was McCartney's second post-Beatles LP, released in May 1971 on Apple Records.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is an album from a long, long time ago, when the world was different," said McCartney in a press release. "This is an album that is part of my history. It goes back to the wee hills of Scotland where it was formed. It's an album called Ram. It reminds me of my hippie days and the free attitude with which was created. I hope you're going to like it, because I do!"

The album was written by both McCartneys, mostly at their Scottish farm on the Mull of Kintyre. In the fall of 1970, they flew to New York to start the sessions. Without a band in place, they auditioned and drafted musicians, who included future Wings drummer Denny Seiwell and session guitarists David Spinozza and Hugh McCracken.

The band completed the album in early 1971, along with non-album tracks "Another Day" and "Oh Woman, Oh Why," which were released together as McCartney's first post-Beatles single. Both songs -- and a whole lot more -- are included in the reissue. Read more about the different configurations of the deluxe album here.

The remastering work was done at Abbey Road Studios in London by the same team who recently remastered the complete Beatles catalog.