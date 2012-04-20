Video: Radiohead Perform "Lotus Flower" on 'Austin City Limits'

Back in March, perennial indie rock favorites Radiohead filmed a live performance for PBS' Austin City Limits. While the special won't air until the fall, you can now a preview clip featuring a full performance of "Lotus Flower" below.

The track is from the band's most recent effort, The King of Limbs.

Radiohead are on the road in the U.S. (dates here), where they've debuted four new songs over the course of the tour. You can listen to "Cut a Hole" and "Identikit" here, and "The Amazing Sounds of Orgy" and "Skirting on the Surface" here.