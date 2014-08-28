Check Out This Gigantic Flying V Guitar — Video

Holy crap! Is that a giant Flying V, or has someone finally invented the shrink ray?!

Nope, we're pretty sure it's just a guy rocking out on a giant Flying V.

According to the video's caption, the man in question is Ralph Ciociano from The Guitar Shack in Port Jefferson Station, New York, who is showing off this homemade, super-sized Flying V guitar at a fairly recent New York/Long Island Guitar show.

Apparently, the guitar, which is modeled after a Fifties Flying V, took six months to complete and is considered the world's largest, playable guitar.

P.S: We thought we'd also include this video because we really like it: