Video: The Rolling Stones and John Fogerty Play "It's All Over Now" in San Jose

This past Wednesday night, May 8, Northern California native John Fogerty took a break from the promo schedule for his upcoming album, Wrote a Song for Everyone, to join the Rolling Stones onstage at the HP Pavilion in San Jose.

The Stones and the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman performed "It's All Over Now," the Bobby Womack/Shirley Womack tune the Stones recorded and released in 1964.

Check out some fan-filmed video below!

As always is the case with fan-filmed video, we apologize in advance for the audio and video quality. Note that one of the videos below has better audio and one has better video. Enjoy!