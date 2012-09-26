Video: Rolling Stones Post Trailer for 'Crossfire Hurricane' Documentary

The Rolling Stones have debuted a trailer for their upcoming documentary, Crossfire Hurricane. Watch it below.

Crossfire Hurricane digs deep into the Stones' archive to tell the band's entire 50-year history. The documentary is just one of many projects the band are undertaking to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.

In addition, the band will release a new greatest hits collection, GRRR!, which will feature two news songs recorded in Paris this year, as well as a special 50th anniversary photo book.

Crossfire Hurricane is set to debut at the London Film Festival on October 18, and will be streamed via satellite to over 250 cinemas across Europe. American fans can get their first glimpse of the doc on November 15 when it airs on HBO.