Video: Slash and Kings of Chaos Perform Guns N' Roses' "Mr. Brownstone"

As we reported last week, Kings of Chaos — a new supergroup featuring former Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum — performed a benefit show in Los Angeles November 18.

The band, which also features Corey Taylor, Glenn Hughes and guitarist Steve Stevens, performed at the Avalon Hollywood to assist the Dolphin Project.

Although the band performed a full set of hits from each of its members (and videos are readily available on YouTube), we've selected this performance of Guns N' Roses' "Mr. Brownstone," an Appetite for Destruction track.

“I’m thrilled to bring a bunch of heavyweights together for a fun night with fans,” Sorum said last week. “The main thing is to keep creating awareness for the Dolphin Project and everyone involved.” The Dolphin Project is an international organization dedicated to saving dolphins from slaughter and exploitation. For more information, visit dolphinproject.org.

For more about Kings of Chaos (who are TOURING NOW), visit kingsofchaosband.com.