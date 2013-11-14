Kings of Chaos — Featuring Slash, Duff McKagan, Corey Taylor and More — to Play Benefit Show in Los Angeles

On November 18, Kings of Chaos, a touring project featuring former Guns N’ Roses members Slash, Matt Sorum and Duff McKagan, along with Glenn Hughes (Black Country Communion, Deep Purple), Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) and Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) will perform their only North American show this year at Avalon Hollywood.

The intimate, one-night-only concert and VIP event will benefit Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $350 for a VIP experience, including special seating, gift bags and photos with the Kings of Chaos. For ticket information, visit dolphinproject.brownpapertickets.com or call 1-800-838-3006.

Kings of Chaos will play hits from all of its members and additional guest performers.

“I’m thrilled to bring a bunch of heavyweights together for a fun night with fans,” said Sorum, who also played with Velvet Revolver. “The main thing is to keep creating awareness for the Dolphin Project and everyone involved.” The Dolphin Project is an international organization dedicated to saving dolphins from slaughter and exploitation.

“This is a rehearsal for the big one. We plan on taking the show to Japan,” says Ric O’Barry, whose life and work was featured in the film The Cove.

“We’ll add a few Japanese friends to our lineup and rock the socks off Tokyo. There isn’t a better way to bring Westerners and Japanese people together than rock and roll and the world should also know about the wonderful relationship between Japanese people and dolphins in the Tokyo Islands,” O’Barry added.

“Dolphins are respected and protected in this part of Japan. It's the opposite of Taiji, but very few people know about it. ‘This concert will hopefully change this by bringing positive, international media attention to what is right about Japan.”

Kings of Chaos made its live debut April 20 at the Stone Music Festival in Australia. The band toured South and Central America last year under the name Rock N’ Roll Allstars. Kings of Chaos will start a South American tour at the end of November.

For more information on Dolphin Project, visit dolphinproject.org. For more about Kings of Chaos, visit kingsofchaosband.com.