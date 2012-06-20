Video: Slash Demos IK Multimedia's AmpliTube Slash Modeling App

IK Multimedia has released AmpliTube Slash, a new app for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Mac/PC that lets you play, practice and record with Slash’s signature pedals and amplifiers.

All versions of AmpliTube Slash feature models of the gear used by Slash in the studio and live. These include his Marshall amps and signature effect pedals. You'll also find a comprehensive collection of Slash’s tone settings, which are provided as starting points for tone tweaking or playing along.

AmpliTube Slash provides a fully integrated multi-track recording studio for capturing ideas quickly and easily or producing entire songs and compositions. A song player section gives users the ability to play along with songs or backing tracks by importing them directly from their device library or computer.

“My new album, Apocalyptic Love, was entirely written while we were on tour,” Slash said. “If we're not performing' we’re traveling, so there is little time for creating music. By using my iPhone along with IK’s AmpliTube and iRig, I was able to capture whatever ideas I had swimming in my head, usually around 4 a.m.”

[[ Slash adorns the cover of the July 2012 issue of Guitar World. It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store. ]]