Video: Slash Talks About His First Guitar

Slash recently sat down with All Axess to discuss the most important guitars throughout his stories career, including his first ever guitar — one-string, Spanish acoustic guitar — and the infamous Appetite Les Paul. Watch the video interview below.

Slash's new album, Apocalyptic Love, is out now. But it on iTunes here.

For the full scoop on Slash's new album, his new band and all of the drama surrounding the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, pick up the July 2012 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or grab it in out online store.