Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell recently flew down to San Francisco to take part in a fundraiser for President Obama's upcoming bid for re-election.

During his set, Cornell took the chance to pay tribute to singer Whitney Houston, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 48. Watch his rendition of "I Will Always Love You" below.

Soundgarden are currently wrapping up work on a new studio, their first singe 1996's Down on the Upside.