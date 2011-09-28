Video: Zakk Wylde Asks The Tough Question, “Who Drank Harder, Babe Ruth or Mickey Mantle?”

Backstage at the recent Metal Masters Clinic 2 at the Best Buy Theater in Times Square, New York, Zakk Wykde was secretly hard at work securing some exclusive interviews for Revolver TV. You can still replay the clinic at this location, or check out a handy highlight reel here.

As part of the hard-hitting interview series, Zakk asks a tough question of the musicians about to play Yankee Stadium: "Who would win a drinking contest, Babe Ruth or Mickey Mantle?"

Check out the video below for answers from Slayer’s Kerry King, Megadeth’s David Ellefson, drum legend Mike Portnoy, Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, and Rob Caggiano, Eddie Trunk and more!