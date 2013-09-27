Videos: Metallica Release Two New Clips from 3D Film, 'Through the Never'

Metallica have posted two new clips from their 3D film, Through the Never, and you can check them out below.

The film debuted yesterday, September 9, at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will open on every IMAX screen in North America September 27 and make its way to standard theaters October 4.

Directed by Nimród Antal, Metallica Through the Never cuts back and forth between the narrative, which follows a roadie named Trip (played by Dane DeHaan) and performance footage of the band playing some of their more popular and rocking songs.

