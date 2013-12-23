Videos: Three Outstanding Entries from Annual Hungarian Guitar Competition

Below, check out videos of three guitarists who entered the 2013 Jonas Tamas Guitar Competition in Hungary.

The Jonas Tamas Guitar Competition, Hungary's biggest annual contest for guitarists, is hosted by Hungarian guitarist and recording artist Jonas Tamas, whose latest album was issued by Steve Vai's Digital Nations label.

This year, judges included Steve Lukather and Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski, plus some of Hungary's finest players and other internationally acclaimed guitarists, including Gianluca Ferro from Italy, RIck Graham from the U.K. and Mathias Holm from Sweden.

The award ceremony took place over the weekend in Budapest, Hungary. Prizes were awarded in seven categories, including "Best Fusion Approach," "Best Technique" and "Best Overall Guitarist."

Here are three videos we're particularly fond of:

01. Lelovics György won in the "Best Progressive Approach" category and finished fourth in the overall rankings out of 192 entries. Check out his approach and use of the whammy bar.

02. Rune Berre was the runner-up in the "Best Technique" category. He finished third in the overall rankings.

03. The overall winner was Meszoly Marton, whose video you can see below. He told the audience at the award ceremony that he plans to attend Berklee College of Music next year.