Wampler shakes up the mini-pedal market with the feature-rich Plexi-Drive Mini and Belle Overdrive

Wampler is staking its claim as king of the compact overdrive with two new mini pedals – a downsized version of its popular Plexi-Drive, and the all-new Belle Overdrive.

The Plexi-Drive Mini harnesses the original’s Marshall Plexi and JTM45-esque tones, but adds a fresh Mid Boost circuit.

Pedal guru Brian Wampler claims the new boost tweaks several gain stages at once for considerable tonal flexibility, bolstered by the returning Bass Boost toggle, Tone, Gain and Volume controls.

The Belle Overdrive, meanwhile, is a low gain-focused pedal that’s based on “a firm favorite in Nashville”… We’re taking a wild guess that’s referring to old session favorite, the Nobels ODR-1.

Anyhoo, Wampler’s take promises an increased gain range, and less of a “hi-fi” quality.

It features a Color control – which boosts or cuts the high and low-end, without affecting the mid frequencies – and adds a Bass control, as well as the typical Level and Gain.

A side-mounted push-switch also adjusts the amount of compression and tweaks the circuit’s clipping structure, promising extra punch.

Both pedals can be run on 9-18V power supplies, are built in the USA and sell for $149.97. The Belle Overdrive, however, is only available from Sweetwater in the USA and Thomann in Europe.

For more info on both of these petit pedals, head over to Wampler Pedals.