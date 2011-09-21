W.A.S.P. Announce 30 Years of Thunder Tour

Twenty Nine years ago today, September 21, 1982, W.A.S.P. played their first show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

On September 21, 2012 -- Yes, you read that right (2012) -- W.A.S.P. will begin their 30 Years of Thunder anniversary Tour. It will start in the UK and eventually wing its way around the world.

The two-hour show will be made up of three parts. A one-hour set contains songs from their first four albums. The second set will be a 25-minute version of The Crimson Idol, complete with a movie accompaniment. The third set will consist of material from the new studio album, older material and everything in between.

This show will see multiple video screens, pyrotechnics and elements from early W.A.S.P. shows (maybe even an exploding cod piece) and Blackie’s moving microphone stand, “Elvis”!

For more information, visit W.A.S.P. online.