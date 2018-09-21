Watch a Recently Unearthed Music Video for the Ramones’ “She’s the One”

A previously unseen video for the Ramones’ “She the One,” from the Ramones’ fourth album, 1978’s Road to Ruin, has been unearthed. You can watch the clip above.

The performance was presumably shot in the same session as the existing music video for "Don't Come Close," from the same album, but never released at the time. The video was discovered during vault research for the 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Road to Ruin, which is out today via Rhino

Road to Ruin: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition contains two different mixes of the album, unissued rough mixes for every album track, and an unreleased 1979 concert recording of the Ramones in New York. It is produced in a limited and numbered edition of 7,500 copies worldwide and comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book. Along with the music, the set also features rare photos and artwork, including the unused, alternate cover image, plus essays by former New York Rocker writer Roy Trakin, album cover artist John Holmstrom and Road to Ruin producer Ed Stasium, who details the making of the record.