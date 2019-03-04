Watch Alice Cooper and John 5 Perform Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxey Lady”

John 5 and the Creatures were joined onstage by Alice Cooper at Club Red in Mesa, Arizona on February 26 to perform a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s "Foxey Lady."

Said John 5 before Cooper came out: "I wanna introduce…if it wasn't for this man, there would be no Kiss. There would be no Marilyn Manson. There would be no Rob Zombie. There would be nothing without this man. This man is the master. He is the king. Let's give it up for your very own…Mr. Alice Cooper!"

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance above.

John 5 and his band—bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix—are currently out on the road in support of their upcoming album, Invasion, due later this year. The effort is the follow up to 2018’s concert document, It's Alive!

Invasion was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer, and will be released via a series of music videos, similar to John 5’s 2017 studio album, Season of the Witch. So far, John 5 has premiered videos for “Crank It—Living With Ghosts,” “Zoinks!” and “I Am John 5.”

Tickets and VIP packages for all upcoming shows are available at John-5.com. You can check out the itinerary below.

Remaining John 5 and the Creatures Invasion tour dates:

3/5 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/6 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

3/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

3/10 - Akron, OH @ Empire Concert Club

3/12 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/13 - New York, NY @ Iridium

3/14 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft at The Chance

3/15 - Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

3/16 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's

3/17 - Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

3/18 - New Bedford, MA @ Vault at Greasy Luck

3/20 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

3/21 - Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

3/22 - Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

3/23 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

3/24 - London, ON @ Rum Runners

3/26 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks

3/27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

3/28 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange

3/29 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens Pub

3/30 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

3/31 - Vancouver, BC @The Rickshaw Theatre

4/2 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

4/3 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

4/4 - Redding, CA @ The Dip

4/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

4/6 - Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky - w/ Corey Taylor, Shavo Odadjian, Fred Coury and Michael Anthony

4/7 - Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ House of Blues

4/11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

4/14 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick