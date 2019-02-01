John 5 and the Creatures Share New Song, "Crank It—Living With Ghosts"

John 5 and the Creatures have shared the official video for the two-part "Crank It—Living With Ghosts." You can check it out above.

The video was directed by Israel Perez and features costumes and masks made by Forgotten Saints LA and Scott Blake's Yordreem Creations. It was produced by Nicole Hatley, with art direction by Cody Varona.

Said John 5: "This video begins with total acid-trip rave party for ‘Crank It.’ and the second portion of the song, ‘Living With Ghosts,’ is the come down. This video depicts all of the things you secretly want when you go to a party—craziness, indulgence. It's full of everything you could want—guitars, tits and monsters!"

"Crank It—Living With Ghosts" is featured on the forthcoming John 5 and the Creatures album, Invasion.

The band will kick off the second leg of their North American Invasion tour on February 22 in Anaheim, California. The tour will feature support from Jared James Nichols.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at John-5.com.