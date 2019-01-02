John 5 Unveils Official "Zoinks!" Video

John 5 and the Creatures have unveiled the official video for their new song, "Zoinks!" The clip features a slew of guest voices, among them Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx. You can check it out above.

In the tradition of Scooby Doo and Groovie Goolies, the "Zoinks!" video features a blend of 2D hand-drawn animation, 3D computer-generated imagery and live action. The video was written and directed by Disney animator Brett Broggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph), with live footage shot by Matt Zane. In addition to Nikki Sixx, the video also features the voice acting talents of Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch), and Cinderella drummer Fred Coury, who also scored the video with John 5.

“Zoinks!” will appear on John 5 and the Creatures’ upcoming album, Invasion, due in 2019.

The band will kick off the second leg of the North American Invasion tour on February 22 in Anaheim, California. The tour will feature support from Jared James Nichols.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at John-5.com.