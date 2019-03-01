John 5 and the Creatures Unveil "I Am John 5" Animated Video

John 5 and the Creatures have shared the official video for “I Am John 5,” a new track from their upcoming album, Invasion. You can check it out above.

The new clip acts as a sequel to the album's first music video/single, "Zoinks!," and once again features a blend of 2D hand-drawn animation and 3D computer-generated imagery. As with "Zoinks!," the "I Am John 5" video was animated, written and directed by Disney animator Brett Boggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph) with scoring by Fred Coury and recording/mixing by Barry Pointer.

Furthermore, the mad scientist in the "I Am John 5" video is voice acted by Butch Patrick, a.k.a. Eddie Munster.

John 5 said: "In this video, I am transformed into a mechanical monster and controlled by the mad scientist—performed by Butch Patrick aka Eddie Munster—to destroy Hollywood! I'm programmed with my laser beam guitar to destroy everything in my path! You'll have to watch to see what happens..."

John 5 and the Creatures kicked off the second leg of the North American Invasion tour on February 22 in Anaheim, California. Tickets and VIP packages are available at John-5.com.

Remaining John 5 and the Creatures Invasion tour dates:

3/1 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

3/2 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

3/3 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

3/5 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/6 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

3/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

3/10 - Akron, OH @ Empire Concert Club

3/12 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/13 - New York, NY @ Iridium

3/14 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft at The Chance

3/15 - Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

3/16 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's

3/17 - Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

3/18 - New Bedford, MA @ Vault at Greasy Luck

3/20 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

3/21 - Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

3/22 - Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

3/23 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

3/24 - London, ON @ Rum Runners

3/26 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks

3/27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

3/28 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange

3/29 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens Pub

3/30 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

3/31 - Vancouver, BC @The Rickshaw Theatre

4/2 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

4/3 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

4/4 - Redding, CA @ The Dip

4/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

4/6 - Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky - w/ Corey Taylor, Shavo Odadjian, Fred Coury and Michael Anthony

4/7 - Anaheim, CA @ The Parish @ House of Blues

4/11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

4/14 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick