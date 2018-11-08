Watch Avenged Sevenfold Play Unplugged Version of "Exist"

Avenged Sevenfold have shared their acoustic performance of “Exist” at the Grammy Museum in L.A. The recording is taken from their Live at the GRAMMY Museum release, which captures the band at the venue on October 19, 2017.

Produced by Joe Barresi and Avenged Sevenfold, Live at the GRAMMY Museum features the band’s first-ever unplugged performance, for which they were backed by a string section. A portion of the album's proceeds benefit the education initiatives of the Grammy Museum, which seeks to inspire youth to the enduring qualities and cultural significance of music.

Live at the GRAMMY Museum track list:

1) Opening

2) Introduction to “As Tears Go By”

3) “As Tears Go By”

4) Introduction to “Hail to the King”

5) “Hail to the King”

6) Introduction to “Roman Sky”

7) “Roman Sky”

8) Introduction to “Exist”

9) “Exist”

10) Introduction to “So Far Away”

11) “So Far Away”