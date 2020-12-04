Watch Billy Gibbons and Kirk Hammett perform The Green Manalishi in first official footage from all-star Peter Green tribute

Earlier this month, it was announced that February’s all-star Peter Green tribute will receive a cinema release in March 2021, and now the first official, pro-shot footage from the show has been released.

The new video documents Billy Gibbons and Kirk Hammett tackling early Fleetwood Mac classic The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown).

Hammett performs an extended solo with his 1959 Gibson ‘Greeny’ Les Paul, formerly owned by Green, complete with a far more classic rock-geared tone than we’re used to hearing from the Metallica guitarist.

Of the performance, Hammett told Guitar World, “[Mick Fleetwood] said I could solo as long as I wanted, so I dug deep within myself and played with as much emotion as I could.

“I played all my darkest licks and a handful of Peter Green stuff as well for good measure, and it was magical. It was a homecoming for Greeny, and I felt like I was just along for the ride. The guitar was driving, and I was there observing the scenery as it went by.”

The line-up for the Green Manalishi also includes Mick Fleetwood himself, who curated the event, alongside Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.

As well as a UK cinema release on March 23 and 28, the concert will be available as a 4LP Gatefold vinyl, mediabook featuring Blu-Ray and 2CD, and a deluxe hardbound book pack.

Other guests from the evening’s star-studded event include Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman.

You can read our full review of the show and visit Mick Fleetwood and Friends for more info.