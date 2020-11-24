Historic Peter Green tribute concert, featuring David Gilmour, Pete Townshend and more, is hitting cinemas in 2021

Back in February, Mick Fleetwood launched an all-star tribute concert to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green, who passed away on July 25 at age 73, at the Palladium in London.

Guitar World was there to take in the historic tribute to the singer and electric guitar player, which featured performances from the likes of Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Kirk Hammett, Steven Tyler, Noel Gallagher, Jonny Lang, Bill Wyman, John Mayall, Neil Finn, Andy Fairweather Low, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey and more.

Now the rest of us can witness the one-night-only event as well, as a film version of the concert, Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, is coming to cinemas in March 2021, with screenings across the country on the 23rd and 28th of the month.

You can check out the trailer above.

Additionally, the film will be released on physical formats – gatefold 4LP, 2CD/Blu-Ray mediabook and digital audio on April 30, 2021, via BMG.

Said Mick Fleetwood, “The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.

“I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. ‘Then Play On’...”

For more information or to preorder, visit Mick Fleetwood and Friends.