Watch Eddie Van Halen Play Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles — Video

Bassist Billy Sheehan recently appeared on Eddie Trunk’s podcast, where he revealed that Van Halen had twice invited him to join the group to replace Michael Anthony.

Sheehan also noted in that interview that he has played with all the members of Van Halen (he was a member of David Lee Roth’s solo band), including a live performance with Eddie. That occasion took place November 17, 1996, at an ALS benefit show for Jason Becker.

The ALS Benefit Concert was an eight-hour fundraiser for Becker, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease one week after he joined David Lee Roth’s band in 1989. For the event, Eddie assembled a band that included himself, Sheehan, guitarist Steve Lukather and Mr. Big drummer Pat Torpey.

You can see video of that performance below. In it, they play the Surfaris’ “Wipe Out,” Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times, Bad Times” (at the 1:50 mark), Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” (6:40), Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love” (13:00), the Beatles’ “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” (17:20) and Hendrix’s “Fire” (26:25).

The video is fan-shot and has the usual problems, but as its title notes, it is a “must see” document of the evening.