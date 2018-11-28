Watch Generation Axe—Vai, Yngwie, Zakk, Nuno and Tosin—Play Deep Purple's "Burn"

Last night, the Generation Axe tour—featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi—stopped by the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

During the show, the quintet of six-string (and sometimes seven or eight-string) heroes tackled the Deep Purple classic, "Burn." You can check out fan-filmed footage of the rendition—which, interestingly, features Malmsteen on vocals—above.

The second iteration of the Generation Axe Tour (the five guitar heroes first toured together under the name in 2016 ) is still going strong, and is set to continue through mid-December. You can check out the remaining dates below.

"The Generation Axe show is a unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players coming together to create a 6-string extravaganza that is sure to amaze and delight,” Vai said of the tour in a statement.

“The Generation Axe experience goes way beyond simply gathering five guitar greats on one stage to jam," Vai continued. "The idea was to create a seamless show with one backing band and five completely accomplished and astonishing guitarists that take to the stage in various configurations, performing some of their solo music and merging together as cohesive co-creators of lushly orchestrated guitar extravaganzas. Guitar jams like this can get really messy when there is no organization and my idea was to create parts for everybody to play in harmony and off each other so it’s not a mess of noise. This worked out remarkably well. There are places where everyone is playing together in wild harmony.”

For tickets and more information on the tour, head on over to generationaxe.com .

Generation Axe 2018 Tour Dates:

11/28 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

11/29 Albany, NY The Palace Theatre

11/30 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – The Theater

12/01 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

12/03 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre

12/04 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

12/05 Richmond, VA The National

12/08 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

12/09 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

12/10 Davie, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/13 Austin, TX The Moody Theater

12/14 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

12/16 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex – Rockwell

12/18 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern