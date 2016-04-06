Vai, Yngwie, Nuno, Tosin and Zakk: Highlights from Generation Axe Tour Opener

Forgive us for being excited about the Generation Axe tour.

After all, the tour, which kicked off last night (April 5) in Seattle, places five former and/or current Guitar World cover stars—Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi—at the same venue at the same time. It just doesn't happen very often.

Below, you can check out several highlights from the inaugural Generation Axe show at Seattle's Paramount Theatre.

All five guitarists are spotlighted below, starting with Malmsteen and Vai, followed by Bettencourt and Abasi, Wylde and Bettencourt, Abasi (solo) and Malmsteen (solo).

We'll be adding more clips as they become available.

For more information about the tour, which heads to Vancouver, BC, tonight, visit generationaxe.com.



Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai:



Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi:



Zakk Wylde and Nuno Bettencourt:



Tosin Abasi:



Yngwie Malmsteen:



GENERATION AXE TOUR DATES