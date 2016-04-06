Vai, Yngwie, Nuno, Tosin and Zakk: Highlights from Generation Axe Tour Opener

Forgive us for being excited about the Generation Axe tour.
After all, the tour, which kicked off last night (April 5) in Seattle, places five former and/or current Guitar World cover stars—Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi—at the same venue at the same time. It just doesn't happen very often.
Below, you can check out several highlights from the inaugural Generation Axe show at Seattle's Paramount Theatre.
All five guitarists are spotlighted below, starting with Malmsteen and Vai, followed by Bettencourt and Abasi, Wylde and Bettencourt, Abasi (solo) and Malmsteen (solo).
We'll be adding more clips as they become available.
For more information about the tour, which heads to Vancouver, BC, tonight, visit generationaxe.com.
Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai:
Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi:
Zakk Wylde and Nuno Bettencourt:
Tosin Abasi:
Yngwie Malmsteen:
GENERATION AXE TOUR DATES
- April 6, 2016 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- April 8, 2016 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
- April 9, 2016 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
- April 10, 2016 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
- April 11, 2016 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- April 13, 2016 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
- April 15, 2016 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
- April 16, 2016 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre
- April 17, 2016 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
- April 18, 2016 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
- April 20, 2016 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
- April 21, 2016 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
- April 23, 2016 - Wilmington, NC - Cape Fear Community College
- April 24, 2016 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
- April 25, 2016 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
- April 26, 2016 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
- April 27, 2016 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
- April 29, 2016 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
- May 1, 2016 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre
- May 2, 2016 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- May 4, 2016 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
- May 5, 2016 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
- May 6, 2016 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury
- May 7, 2016 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- May 8, 2016 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
- May 9, 2016 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre