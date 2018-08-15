Watch Greta Van Fleet's New "When the Curtain Falls" Music Video

Greta Van Fleet have premiered the music video for their new single, "When the Curtain Falls." You can check it out above.

The young Frankenmuth, Michigan-based group first debuted the single—taken from their as-yet untitled full-length debut—last month, and performed it on The Tonight Show the following week.

When Guitar World asked Jake Kiszka—the band's guitarist—about the band's debut album earlier this year, he said that the album was going to be a "definitive statement."

“Our first studio EP, Black Smoke Rising, was kind of a snapshot of where we were at the time, but the full album is going to be the real deal," he continued. "I see it as a big-picture look at where we are now and where we’re headed.”

You can read our full interview with Kiszka—taken from our March 2018 issue—right here.