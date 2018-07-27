Watch Greta Van Fleet Play "When the Curtain Falls" on 'The Tonight Show'

Last week, Greta Van Fleet premiered "When the Curtain Falls," the first single from their highly anticipated, as-yet-untitled debut album. Last night, the band stopped by The Tonight Show to perform the single. You can check out their performance above.

The young, Frankenmuth, Michigan-based group first came to prominence last year with their debut EP, Black Smoke Rising, and its high-flying lead single, "Highway Tune." Since then, the group's profile has risen exponentially, with endorsements from the likes of Joe Satriani and a number of sell-out tour dates.

When Guitar World asked Jake Kiszka—the band's guitarist—about the band's debut album earlier this year, he said that the album was going to be a "definitive statement."

“Our first studio EP, Black Smoke Rising, was kind of a snapshot of where we were at the time, but the full album is going to be the real deal," he continued. "I see it as a big-picture look at where we are now and where we’re headed.”

You can read our full interview with Kiszka—taken from our March 2018 issue—right here.