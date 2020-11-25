PRS is, of course, firmly established as one of the premier builders of top-of-the-line solid body electrics. But more recently the company has been making waves with its first-ever parlor-sized acoustic guitars, the SE Tonare Parlor range.

The new models are available in both acoustic (P20) and acoustic-electric (P20E) versions, with the latter boasting Fishman’s GT1 pickup system, featuring an under-saddle pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp with easy-to-access volume and tone controls.

Construction-wise, the all-mahogany models sport PRS’s hybrid “X”/Classical bracing, which allows the guitars’ tops to freely vibrate and project a full and even tone.

There’s also wide-fat mahogany necks and 20-fret ebony fingerboards with bird inlays, as well as vintage-style tuners with butterbean buttons and bone nuts and saddles.

Most importantly, how does the Tonare Parlor perform?

“It’s a delight to play and yields a compact tone that projects loudly, sounds sweet and remains articulate,” says Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario in the above demo video.

Indeed, the Tonare Parlors boast tons of presence and dynamic voices, while the smaller body dimensions make them comfortable to play for hours on end.

What’s more, the parlor size lends the guitar a more focused midrange, allowing it to sit well in a mix and project loud and clear without the need for much EQ-ing.

The result is a guitar that's perfect for bedroom and couch practice, in addition to being a stage and studio workhorse.

The Tonare Parlor acoustics are available in three satin finishes and are accented with herringbone rosettes and body binding. And while the sound is big, the price tag isn’t: The P20 sells for $499, while the P20E for just $579.

For more information, head to PRS Guitars.