PRS announces its first-ever parlor acoustics - and they’re affordable, too

PRS has announced the first parlor acoustic guitars to grace its line-up - meet the SE Parlor series.

Available in pure acoustic (P20) and acoustic-electric (P20E) incarnations, the models boast all-mahogany construction (solid top, laminate back and sides), and PRS’s hybrid ‘X’/classic bracing for increased top vibrations.

P20E models add Fishman’s GT1 pickup system, with under-saddle pickup and soundhole-mounted preamp, with volume and tone controls.

Three satin finishes are available – Blacktop, Charcoal and Vintage Natural – with herringbone rosettes and accents.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Other features include an ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle, plus an included gigbag.

Best of all is the price tag, which clocks in at $499 for the P20, and $579 for the P20E. Not bad, PRS. Not bad at all.

The SE P20 and P20E mark the first announcement to come from PRS’s Experience PRS 35th Anniversary event, which was held virtually after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the physical event to be cancelled.

For more info on the SE Parlor line-up, head over to PRS Guitars.